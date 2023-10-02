Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 116,133 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 380.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,133 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $87.31 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $470.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

