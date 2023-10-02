Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 957,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

DCTH stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Delcath Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Richard Sylvester bought 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.