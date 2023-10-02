Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

