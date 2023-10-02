Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) & Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Financial Review

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Conformis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Conformis -72.72% -86.46% -47.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Demant A/S and Conformis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A $23.08 1.78 Conformis $57.06 million 0.31 -$50.47 million ($5.61) -0.40

Analyst Recommendations

Demant A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conformis. Conformis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Demant A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Demant A/S and Conformis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Conformis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Conformis has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.98%. Given Demant A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Demant A/S is more favorable than Conformis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Demant A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Conformis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Conformis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products. It also offers Conformis Hip System and Cordera hip replacement, which are hip replacement products; and iJigs, a personalized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to orthopedic surgeons, hospitals, and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Dutch Antilles, Suriname, Australia, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Italy, Poland, and other markets. Conformis, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

