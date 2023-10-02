Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 563 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2,184.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 236.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $148.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

