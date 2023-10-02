Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

