DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DHC Acquisition by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,650,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DHCA stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. DHC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors.

