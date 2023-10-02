Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWACW. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $248,000.

NASDAQ:DWACW opened at $4.90 on Monday. Digital World Acquisition has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

