Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Up 29.1% in September

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHC opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.