Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $88.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

