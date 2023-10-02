Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.65 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.