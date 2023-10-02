Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,317,192. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NFLX opened at $377.16 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

