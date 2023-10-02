Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $105,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

