Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.