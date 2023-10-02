Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,974,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $68.03 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.