Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 164.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.85 and a one year high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

