Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.91 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -723.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.97.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

