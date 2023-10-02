Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

MetLife Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

