Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 25.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.04 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

