Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

