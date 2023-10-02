Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.