Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.93.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.