EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of EG Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in EG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EG Acquisition by 1,111.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 33,591 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in EG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EGGF stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. EG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

