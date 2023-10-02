ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.01 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $17.97 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00016495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013242 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,396.15 or 0.99809486 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04001884 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.