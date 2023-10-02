Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENTA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $235.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.