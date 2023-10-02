Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.