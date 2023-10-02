Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $120.15 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average is $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.