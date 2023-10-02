Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ESI

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$598.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.11.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$432.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$426.35 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4830986 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.