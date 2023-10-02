Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ELS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Shares of ELS opened at $63.71 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

