ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stake Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of ESAB worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESAB opened at $70.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

ESAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $115,926 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

