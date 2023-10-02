Essex Savings Bank Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after purchasing an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,191,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,678,000 after buying an additional 756,274 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

