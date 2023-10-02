Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.5 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,267.88 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,302.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,260.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

