Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 4,562 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $429.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.53. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

