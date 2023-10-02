Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,876 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

