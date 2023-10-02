Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,475 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 203,395 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Expedia Group worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.