Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Chairman Acquires $678,324.50 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 66,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares in the company, valued at $12,963,000.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $501.10 million, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.85. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

