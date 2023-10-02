Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FEMY. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.12. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Femasys had a negative net margin of 978.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Femasys during the first quarter worth $269,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Femasys by 6,394.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Femasys by 2,381.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile



Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

