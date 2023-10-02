Financial Contrast: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 8 0 2.89

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus target price of $288.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions N/A -104.58% -53.15% Becton, Dickinson and Company 8.73% 13.24% 6.35%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 1.91 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.05 billion 3.94 $1.78 billion $5.51 46.92

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 3.69, indicating that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

