Financial Survey: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Mustang Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.96 million ($0.25) -2.95 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$77.53 million ($9.46) -0.22

Atossa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -24.97% -24.07% Mustang Bio N/A -185.72% -94.17%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atossa Therapeutics and Mustang Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mustang Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Atossa Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 646.78%. Mustang Bio has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1,146.38%. Given Mustang Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Atossa Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mustang Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Mustang Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-H201 for lung injury caused by cancer treatment. In addition, the company develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. It has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develops MB-107 and MB-207, a gene therapy program for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. The company also develops MB-102 CAR T therapies for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; MB-106 CAR T cell program for B cell non-hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; MB-104 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-103 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-105 CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital, CSL Behring; Mayo Clin Mayo Clinic; Leiden University Medical Centre; SIRION Biotech GmbH, and Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

