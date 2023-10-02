First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $168,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

