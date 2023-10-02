Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 99.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 195,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 104.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 20,359.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 77,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Free Report

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also

