Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,113,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 1,411,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.8 days.

Fosun International Trading Down 0.4 %

Fosun International stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Fosun International has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

