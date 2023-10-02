G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.67. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,716,000. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,280 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 494,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

