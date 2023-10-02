Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Gannett Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.41. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.36 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 32.31%.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,673,822.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gannett by 130.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

