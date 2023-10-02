Garland Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

