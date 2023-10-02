Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) vs. China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Financial Comparison

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Natural Resources and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gatos Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50

Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $4.94, suggesting a potential downside of 4.68%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Natural Resources and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A -1.33% -1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and Gatos Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $20.31 million 0.78 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A $14.53 million ($0.06) -86.32

Gatos Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Natural Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats China Natural Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.