General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $110.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.76. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.