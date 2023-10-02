Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $182,000.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

