Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of GLAD opened at $9.64 on Monday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Gladstone Capital Increases Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 9.75%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

