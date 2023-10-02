Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 30.1% in September

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 673,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 53.0% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $2,101,723,000,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 127.1% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 108,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 60,805 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

