Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

NYSE GPN opened at $115.39 on Monday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4,802.1% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 384,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 376,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

